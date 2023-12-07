Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion and approximately $22,444.57 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,424,942,625 coins and its circulating supply is 35,317,793,342 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,424,942,625.352 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.45584288 USD and is up 7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $29,255.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.