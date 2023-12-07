Wrapped TRON Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $9.20 billion and $1.75 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,488,835,247 coins and its circulating supply is 88,488,713,700 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,490,596,989.97162 with 88,490,574,075.6821 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10462076 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3,408,164.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

