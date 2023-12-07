Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.94. 39,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 612,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Xometry Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,917.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,374 shares of company stock worth $517,774 over the last three months. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xometry by 72.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

