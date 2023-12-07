Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.40.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

