Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report issued on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.61, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.