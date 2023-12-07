Zcash Price Reaches $31.86 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $31.86 or 0.00073503 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $520.24 million and $81.59 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00037769 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00025717 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

