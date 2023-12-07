Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,067 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $140,080.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $137,930.91.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $141,858.21.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 424,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,945. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

