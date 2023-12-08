1,064 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Purchased by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.