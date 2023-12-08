11,659 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Purchased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,731,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE VNO traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 612,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -18.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

