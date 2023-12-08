1,550 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Bought by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:PARR opened at $33.09 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

