177,025 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,555,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,328 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

View Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.