1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells $163,370.62 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,643 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $163,370.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,503 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $74,912.84.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 55,209 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $236,846.61.

On Monday, November 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 31,217 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $133,608.76.

On Friday, November 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,922 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $133,273.82.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 134,151 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $578,190.81.

On Monday, November 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,655 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $105,737.85.

On Thursday, November 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,118 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $37,911.06.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $198.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 77,197 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 99.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,529 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

