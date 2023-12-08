381 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Purchased by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $94.49.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

