3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $107.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.20.

3M stock opened at $103.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

