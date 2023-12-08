4,128,495 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,128,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,903,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 972,664 shares of company stock worth $19,010,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $17.22 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

