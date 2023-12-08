41,382 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,697,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MAR opened at $208.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $213.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

