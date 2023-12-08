4,360 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $926,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,644,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $926,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,644,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $647,246.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,808,638 shares in the company, valued at $117,145,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 818,777 shares of company stock valued at $56,640,710. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

