49,890 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 195,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $407,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.78. The stock had a trading volume of 727,589 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.