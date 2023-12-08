5,200 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.51. The company has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.