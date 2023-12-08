570 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.