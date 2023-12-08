83,698 Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Purchased by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Quantum-Si as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QSI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,754,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 1,018,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 308,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 25.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 422,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130,091 shares in the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $219.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quantum-Si ( NASDAQ:QSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on QSI shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Quantum-Si from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

