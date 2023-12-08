A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 15,729 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $199,915.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A10 Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $930.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.