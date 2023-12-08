AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Norman H. Asbjornson Sells 99,884 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AAON Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

