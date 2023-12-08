Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Reduced by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,126,000 after buying an additional 244,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,156,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 8,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.65. 319,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $181.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.