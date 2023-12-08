Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Down 4.6%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.77 and last traded at $70.77. 112,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 570,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $10,350,325. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

