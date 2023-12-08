Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Douglas Crocker II Sells 28,250 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 238.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 32,659 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 44,001 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKR. Compass Point cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

