Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Douglas Crocker II Sells 28,250 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 288.00%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKR. Compass Point cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
