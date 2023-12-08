Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE:AKR opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $448,327.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 77,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

