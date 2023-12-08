Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Gap Down to $7.16

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.96. Acelyrin shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 38,851 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,759,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

