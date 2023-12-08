AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $13.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AdaptHealth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.