AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.17. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 32,135 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 158,030 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.