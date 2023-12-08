Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $0.57

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.53. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 12,919 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADAP. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.65.

The stock has a market cap of $539.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

