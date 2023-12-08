Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 6.6%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 431,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,156,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.26 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

