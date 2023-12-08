Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Increased to Outperform at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $730.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADBE. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $607.75.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $608.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $628.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $568.35 and its 200-day moving average is $524.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

