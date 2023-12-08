Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Shares of AAP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 161,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,932. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

