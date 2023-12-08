Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $69,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 479,116 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,802,000 after purchasing an additional 381,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of AAP opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $158.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

