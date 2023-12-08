Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $128.37 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average of $111.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

