AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.92

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.92 and last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 268226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Get AerCap alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AerCap

AerCap Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,630,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after buying an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AerCap by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AerCap by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.