Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Ralph Niven Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $16.65 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $460.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

