Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 8%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.24. 16,264,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 16,703,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Affirm from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

