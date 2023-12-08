Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO Sells $257,558.94 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Aflac by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 147,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,192,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

