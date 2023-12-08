Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.47

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 81960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Afya alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Afya

Afya Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Afya had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 12.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 1,004.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 131,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 7,912.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 2.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 140,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.