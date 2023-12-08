Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.47% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,591,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 16,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.13.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE A opened at $128.68 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

