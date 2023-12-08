Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Jerry C. Jones Sells 6,194 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Jones sold 6,194 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $539,683.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,415.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilysys Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $84.33 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

