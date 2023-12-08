Aion (AION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $386.43

Aion (AION) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $386.43 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00122695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00035364 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007832 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 90.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,693.98 or 1.59961896 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.