Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 84,144 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,670,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $4,096,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00.

Airbnb Stock Up 3.3 %

ABNB opened at $139.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 59.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

