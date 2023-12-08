Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 30.8% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $110.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,636,459 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.