Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,071 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.95% of Alkami Technology worth $30,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,279,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 697,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,869. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

