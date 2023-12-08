Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.67% from the company’s current price.

ALLK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $2.99 on Friday. Allakos has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $261.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 91,137.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 658.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

