Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $119.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.57.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after buying an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Allegion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after buying an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,640,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $53,142,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

