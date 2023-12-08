AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of DIT opened at $183.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.08. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $154.04 and a twelve month high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

